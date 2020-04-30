_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 30, 2020 - If you thought only uncouth and randy men have this disgusting habit of asking ladies to send them their nudes then you are wrong.





It appears there are crazy and horny ladies on social media who ask men to send them photos of their genitalia.





A case in point is this Kenyan twitter influencer by the name BosiBori who has been exposed after she asked a guy to send her his dick pics.





The guy contacted the lady to ask her if she could promote his business on twitter only for her to hit him with the dick pics bombshell.





When the guy declined, she went ahead and blocked him.





While sharing the screenshots on twitter, the guy wrote:





“I do not always like doing this but I think this is not right at all especially from a female.





“Is this how it is usually done?





“Because it seems I really don't understand how things are done on this app.”





See the conversation reactions below.















