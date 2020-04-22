_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Wednesday April 22, 2020 - The 2022 succession politics for Busia governor’s seat is in top gear.





According to sources, ODM leader has been sucked into the wars as it is emerging that after the Teso community two term deal.





Raila is reportedly grooming a Luhya to take over from Ojaamong in 2022.





Raila new found political love between himself and former cabinet minister Paul Otwoma has sent tongues wagging.





Recently, before he visited Francis Atwoli at his Kajiado residence during Easter festivities, Raila held talks with Kanu leader Gideon Moi at Otwoma’s Karen residence before being driven to COTU boss private function.





According to sources, Raila is out to have Otwoma succeed Ojamoong.





This comes even as Ojaamong is backing the idea of another Teso taking over from him.





Raila was instrumental in Otwoma appointment to the Cabinet during the Grand Coalition Government.





Otwoma opposed Ojamoong in 2017 due to the Luhya factor at play then.





In fact, it is said Luhyas who are majority in the county wanted one of their own as governor and prevailed upon Otwoma to stand.





When he lost in ODM nominations to Ojamoong in what was said to be power games at party secretariat, he ran as an independent candidate.





Now, Otwoma has managed to be back in ODM fold thanks to Siaya Senator James Orengo who played a big role in bringing back the lost sheep.





The Kenyan DAILY POST