Tuesday April 14, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto said on Tuesday that Kenya's embassies abroad have put measures in place to ensure Kenyans in diaspora are supported as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to cause disruptions globally.





This comes amid reports of mistreatment of Africans, including Kenyans, in China as authorities in the Asian nation enforce stringent measures to curtail new Coronavirus transmissions.





According to Ruto, the embassy staff were doing their best to offer assistance to more 3 million Kenyan citizens in Diaspora who he noted were facing challenges similar to those faced by Kenyans in the country.





“We have 3 million Kenyans in diaspora.”









“The serious challenges of COVID-19 here at home has not spared them.”





“Our staff at embassies around the world are doing their utmost to ensure assistance is available,” he said.





The Ministry of forein Affairs indicated on Friday that it received assurance from the Chinese Government on the safety of Kenyans following claims of discrimination in Guangzhou.





“The Ministry has received assurances from the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi that the Government of China takes a serious view of the situation and that the local authorities in Guangzhou have been tasked to take immediate action to safeguard the legitimate rights of the Africans concerned,” the statement read.



