_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday April 27, 2020 -Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is among few state officers who went abroad in Germany to further their education.





Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, spent four years at Herder Institute but he did not finish his studies according to lawyer, Miguna Miguna.





In a post on Sunday, Miguna who is in exile in Canada, said first President late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, late former President Daniel Moi, former President Mwai Kibaki,and current President Uhuru Kenyatta are all school dropouts.





He said Mzee Jomo Kenyatta was a gardener in Scotland and UK for 15 years, while Moi only did grade 4 in teaching.





He said Kibaki dropped out economics at the London School of Economics while Uhuru dropped school at Amherst.





When asked about Raila Odinga, he the former premier wasted four years doing welding at Herder Institute.





“Jomo Kenyatta did not study abroad. He was a gardener for 15 years in both England and Scotland. Daniel Arap Moi only studied up to grade 4 in Kenya. Mwai Kibaki dropped out Economics at London School of Economics, Uhuru dropped out of Amherst. Raila studied welding,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.



