_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Monday April 27, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has waded into the controversial sacking of KEMRI Director, Dr. Joel Lutomiah.





This is even as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government defended Lutomiah’s sacking as the Centre for Virus Research Director for delaying CS Mutahi Kagwe’s press briefing by delaying the COVID-19 results.





Raila called on the strengthening of biotechnology, genetic engineering and biomedical engineering as modern solutions required to overcome pandemics.





Venting on his Twitter account yesterday morning, Raila, the Africa Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development, said innovation for healthcare can be done in Kenya looking at the capacity the country has to be able to counter health pandemics such as the Covid-19.









So far since the first positive case was announced in early March, the virus has claimed 14 people in the country.





Raila however, noted that for this to happen the country and by extension Africa, must rethink her strategies if it intends to go beyond the post Coronavirus pandemic.





“Devastating, as Covid-19 will be to Africa, the continent will survive, recover and rise again.”





“But it is what we do with the rise that will make the difference to the next generation.”





“Post Covid-19, we in Africa will have to thoroughly review our health, agriculture, manufacturing, education and social safety net policies, according to the lessons learnt,” said Raila.





The Kenyan DAILY POST