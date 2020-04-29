_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 29, 2020 – Kenyans woke up today to the saddening news following the passing of long-serving Catholic Bishop, Silus Silvius Njiru, who succumbed to Covid-19 while serving in Turin, Italy.





Bishop Njiru’s death shocked the country, especially to DCI George Kinoti.





Most notably, Bishop Njiru was of instrumental help to Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti as he was practically his father.





Kinoti had a rough childhood and had been abandoned by his father along with his six siblings.





The DCI boss suffered from malnutrition and an ailment of the bones and was under care at the Sisters of Nazareth.





During these tough times, Bishop Njiru ensured that Kinoti and his family were well taken care of.





“Because of that influence, I felt that there was nothing I could give in gratitude and chose to become a priest,” Kinoti had revealed in a past interview, noting that he had ventured into priesthood prior to his current job.





When he joined the National Police Service, the late Bishop also wrote to then commissioner of police, recommending Kinoti.





The sudden demise of the late Bishop adds to the tally of Kenyans who have succumbed to the virus, since it's outbreak in December last year.





The Kenyan DAILY POST