_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Saturday April 25, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at reports of a looming merger between Jubilee Party and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), terming it a mere propaganda.





According to reports, President Uhuru Kenyatta was planning to merge his party Jubilee with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM without the input of Ruto.





However, the visibly furious Ruto has dismissed the rumor as mere propaganda, urging his supporters to ignore it.





“Jubilee fraternity should ignore propaganda peddled by desperados seeking ragtag ethnic coalitions."





"Our progressive constitution vest power in party organs, not personalities.”





“Jubilee, the governing party, has no room for selfish evil experiments meant to benefit brokers and their ilk," wrote Ruto on Twitter yesterday.





Jubilee has been embroiled in wrangles recently after it made changes in the leadership structure of the party which did not go down well with a section of its members allied to the DP.





This comes after Woman Rep, Gladys Shollei admitted that Ruto is very much aware of Uhuru's betrayal following a biased interview on Uhuru’s K24 TV.





The Kenyan DAILY POST