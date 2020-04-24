_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 24,2020 -United States President Donald Trump on Thursday held a telephone conversation with his Kenyan counterpart President Uhuru Kenyatta where they agreed to work together to eliminate the threat posed by Coronavirus disease.





Mr Trump also spoke with South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa where they agreed to work in tandem and fight the invisible enemy that has killed over 180,000 global citizens and infected over 2.5 million.





During his virtual meeting with Kenyatta, Mr Trump offered assistance to Kenya’s response to coronavirus and agreed to remain in close communication with Head of State.





The United States on Wednesday recorded 1,738 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a lower toll than the day before, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.





The new deaths bring the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the US to 46,583 since the outbreak began there, by far the highest figures recorded by any country caught in the global pandemic.



