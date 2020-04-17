_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 17, 2020- Gospel artist, Ruth Matete, has recorded a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the death of her Nigerian husband, John Apewajoye.





Apewajoye died on April 11, two weeks after he suffered burn wounds sustained at the couple’s Great Wall Gardens Estate home in Athi River, Machakos County.





Ms Matete was summoned by DCI officers on Thursday.







After taking her statement, Ms Matete, who is two months pregnant, led detectives, forensic officers, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority officials and her family lawyer, Mr Robert Odanga, to her house.



Forensic experts collected a gas cylinder that reportedly exploded, leaving Apewajoye with serious injuries.



In her statement, Ms Matete said her husband’s upper body was burnt on March 30th at around 5pm after a failed attempt to light up their 6kg gas cylinder after a refill.



Sources said DCI detectives are investigating a possible homicide because a friend of Apewajoye said he may have been killed by Matete.



