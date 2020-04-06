_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 6, 2020 -Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria has exposed how African students are being mistreated at a Chinese University over Coronavirus disease.





Southern Medical University in Guangzhou has allegedly been forcing its African students to undergo mandatory tests after some African people around the institution tested positive for the dreaded virus.





A notice sent to the students asked them to corporate with officials for the tests.





“Due to the recent confirmed case of COVID-19 among African people around Xiaobei road, officials from Jingxi police station and the medical and health staff in the jurisdiction will come to school to do free Nucleic Acid Test for all African students tomorrow or the day after tomorrow according to the unified arrangement of Guangzhou city,” reads part of a notice sent to students.





Kuria who shared the story on Facebook claimed that it could be because of Chinese loans that African countries have accumulated.



