Thursday, April 23, 2020 -This shameless man wakes up to unleash terror on Kenyans in Nairobi Central Business District.





He snatches valuables from passengers and motorists around various places around CBD especially when there is traffic snarl up.





He was caught red handed stealing from a lady motorist near Imenti house.





We urge dreaded under-cover cop, Hessy WA Dandora, to look at his face carefully and do the necessary.





See his photos.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST