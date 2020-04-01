_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 - Law enforcers are taking the law into their own hands while implementing the curfew orders.





Instead of behaving in an orderly manner, they are brutalizing Kenyans who live from hand to mouth in the workplaces and clobbering them like snakes.





This video shows the moment rogue chiefs and police officers invaded a market and started harassing poor women and destroying their items.



They were ordering them to go home even though the curfew hours had not reached.





Watch video.







