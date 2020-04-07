_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 7, 2020- President Uhuru has castigated the conduct of Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi who exposed several Kenyans to the deadly COVID-19 virus.





Speaking on Tuesday, the President revealed that he initiated the arrest of Mr. Saburi who was nabbed by DCI detectives after being discharged from hospital.





The President also stated that he hopes he’s slapped with a jail sentence not less than ten years for endangering so many lives.





Mr. Saburi was picked on Friday from Coast General Hospital by the DCI officers led by the regional DCI boss, Washington Njiru.





He was arraigned before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti, with prosecutors seeking to have him detained at Manyani Maximum Security Prison for 14 days to allow police to complete investigations





Manyani is the fifth largest maximum prison in the country and is located in the harsh wilderness of Tsavo in Taita Taveta County.





The DPP further said that the investigating officer has received information that residents of Kilifi County are angered by the DG’s failure to self-quarantine and they may want to harm him.





However, his lawyer George Kithi rubbished the allegation that his client was directed to go into self-quarantine after returning to the country from Germany saying there is no evidence of the directive hence it should not be used in court.





He also denied that there was justification in claiming that the life of Saburi is in danger if he is set free.





Mr. Gideon Saburi will be held at Port Police Station until Thursday, 9th April 2020 when the court will deliver a ruling on his bail application.



