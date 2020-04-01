_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 1, 2020-

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has claimed that deceased Catholic Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki was married to five women.





Ndingi, 88, died on Tuesday at Mater Hospital, Nairobi, where he was being treated.





According to Catholic Church rules, a priest is not supposed to marry but according to Miguna, Ndingi had five wives.





“Rest In Peace Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki. The Pope should allow Catholic Priests to marry. I hope that Ndingi’s five wives will openly attend his funeral with their children and grandchildren,” Miguna wrote.





Miguna, who is still in political exile in Canada, further said that he should not be asked to table evidence.





He also claimed that the current Nairobi Archbishop John Njue also has wives.





“’Don't ask me to "table the evidence" because they are living citizens of the Republic of Kenya. Even Father John Njue knows that I know his wives, too. Hypocrisy, lies and deception cannot be Kenya's national culture. To be free and prosperous, we must live by TRUTH and INTEGRITY,” the general claimed.



