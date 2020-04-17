_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday April 18, 2020- World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that Africa continent could see as many as 10 million coronavirus cases in the next three months.





In a report prepared by U.N. Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the UN agency said over 300,000 Africans will die because of Coronavirus before July this year.





Africa’s 54 countries have so far reported fewer than 20,000 confirmed cases of the disease, just a fraction of the more than two million cases reported globally.





UNECA is also backing a call by African finance ministers for an additional $100 billion in stimulus, which would include a halt to all external debt service.





The agency modelled four scenarios based on the level of preventive measures introduced by African governments.





In the total absence of such interventions, the study calculated over 1.2 billion Africans would be infected and 3.3 million would die this year

.

Africa has a total population of around 1.3 billion.



