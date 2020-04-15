_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - The vocal Suna East MP and National Assembly Minority Whip left his colleagues in stitches with his hilarious advice to elderly MPs who are vulnerable to the Covid-19.





Speaking during the afternoon session on Tuesday April 14, Junet stated that MPs who are 58 years and above should be allowed to leave as they were most vulnerable to contracting the deadly coronavirus.





“Mr Speaker I have an issue that I want to raise. The guidelines that you issued were very clear.





“One of the guidelines was anybody above 58 years should not appear in the chambers, and I’m seeing Honourable Amos Kimunya, I am seeing Honourable Robert Pukose, these are octogenarians who should be at home Mr Speaker, we don’t want to lose any member of parliament,” he said sparking laughter in the House.





He continued: “Mr Speaker, another is the MP from Meru, Honourable Kubai, he retired from civil service before we were born and he’s here.





“I am raising this out of good faith because I want us to be hereafter coronavirus. When you are told you are above 58 or 60, stay home with your grandchildren.





President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 25, 2020, had asked MPs and government officials aged 50 years and above or had pre-existing health conditions to take leave or work from home as they were most vulnerable.





Watch the video below.



