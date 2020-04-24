_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 24, 2020 – Even as Deputy President William Ruto can wrestle for the control of Jubilee Party with President Uhuru Kenyatta, a loophole within the party's Constitution allows the Head of State to sidestep Ruto and merge with any party of choice.





Article 9 Section one of the Jubilee Party Constitution, states that "The Party Leader shall be the overall Leader of the Party and the symbol of unity."





Section five adds that "The Party Leader shall promote political harmony and shall have overall authority over the other officials and members of the party."





These two clauses seemingly grant Kenyatta veto powers to stipulate the path the party can take, including a merger, especially one with African Union envoy Raila Odinga, which has been a contentious issue.





According to sources, Uhuru’s allies are in favour of activating the clause as parties that merged to form Jubilee in 2017 acknowledged its existence.





Yesterday, the Jubilee National Advisory Council (NAC), which comprises of two representatives from 12 merged parties, stated that Kenyatta was at liberty to form a coalition with any interested party.





However, Ruto allies have argued that Uhuru would need the support of party organs to form a coalition.





"A merger is a serious process.”





“I would advise them to join ODM instead of pushing for a coalition which will have to follow the due processes," Soy MP Caleb Kositany argued.





