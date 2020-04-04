_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday April 4, 2020

-A woman, who was discharged from Mbagathi hospital a week ago after 14 days of quarantine has tested positive for coronavirus.





According to sources, the woman was released after testing negative and thereafter he moved from Nairobi to Nyandarua County where she comes from.





Nyandarua County Director of Medical Services Martha Mwathi confirmed the incident, adding that the woman had been discharged from Mbagathi hospital a week ago and had been advised to quarantine for another 14 days, but instead chose to travel upcountry.





She was previously at Mbagathi hospital in Nairobi after she had shown the same symptoms but after 14 days, she was discharged after she tested negative.

"It was in the last two days that she has developed the symptoms similar to those of coronavirus." stated Mwathi.





Mwathi expressed concerns that the woman opted to travel, against the doctor’s advice.

"This is against the doctor's advice as she did not have to travel. If she turns positive, it is likely that she has infected others,"'she added.





In addition to Coronavirus tests, the patient will also be tested for TB whose symptoms mirror Coronavirus.





"We are carrying out more tests on her and that is why we are keeping her in the hospital. We will advise accordingly." Mwathi added.



