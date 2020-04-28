_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday April 28, 2020-

Deputy President William Ruto is among few Kenyans who have contributed hundreds of millions to help vulnerable families that have been affected by hard economic times brought about by Coronavirus pandemic.





According to reliable sources, the DP is donating silently because some state officers may accuse him of trying to outshine his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta who is yet to donate even a shilling to assist COVID -19 victims.





The DP has come out with a plan of distributing food without the notice of State House mafia, who are against his Presidential bid in 2022.





Dr Ruto is using his MPs to distribute food, sanitizers and offer free masks to thousands of residents.





The DP technically controls over 70 percent of Jubilee MPs and he has offered them money and resources to donate in their constituencies.





In Central Kenya, which is the President‘s backyard,Ruto has donated food worth millions in silence and the money is being channeled to grassroots levels through area MPs and MCAs.



