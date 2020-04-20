_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 20, 2020 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has dismissed reports that he was teargassed on Monday outside Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi.





Several local publications that have State House connections, claimed on Monday that the vocal legislator was forced to “eat poisonous fumes” as he tried to enter the ruling party's offices along Thika Road.



However, addressing journalists in Nairobi, Kuria branded the entire story as fake news spread by 'agents of the desperate regime'.



He added that he had been in parliament since the break of dawn discussing the Supplementary Budget to mitigate the effects of the COVID19 pandemic.









The fearless legislator further revealed that he was taken aback when he saw various headlines claiming that he was being teargassed at his party's headquarters, while still in the House.





"I hear some of the other blogs have even written a whole story."



"I have been in parliament looking at this COVID-19 supplementary budget," he stated.



