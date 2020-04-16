_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 16, 2020 - A day after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga controversially issued a directive to the Mike Sonko, political analyst and University of Nairobi (UoN) don, Herman Manyora, has revealed why he believes a path is being cleared for Baba to take up a role in Government after the COVID-19 pandemic.





Raila gave a directive after a high-profile meeting at his Capitol Hill office where he engaged Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Maj. Gen Mohammed Badi , County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi and the Majority and Minority leaders in the assembly.





"I directed the county government to fully support the metropolitan services team to enable it to deliver where the county had failed,” Raila said after the meeting.





Raila's directive came barely two days after Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman David Murathe , a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, hinted that after the COVID-19 crisis, Kenya needed a Government of national unity which Raila would be part of.





Analyzing the events, Manyora stated that Kenyans were being prepared to have Raila take up an official role in Government after the Covid-19 crisis.





He noted that there was always a plan by Uhuru's camp to have Raila join the Government either before or after the next elections in 2022, but recent events had forced them to accelerate the process.





"I think it looks like we're being prepared for this.”





“There are two catalysts; the first is the Coronavirus situation in the country which requires all hands on deck.”





“In times like this, the Government works together with the Opposition.”





"For example during the Westgate terror attack in 2013 things were very hot politically, but you saw the Opposition led by Raila working together with the government.”





“So they would probably be working together anyway, this is war and during war people pull together,” Manyora stated.





"The second catalyst is the rift between Uhuru and Ruto and Jubilee.”





“It’s reached a point where we can't even call it a widening rift anymore because of how far it has gone.”





“The differences have gotten to a point where Uhuru and Ruto are practically irreconcilable.”

"Uhuru needs someone to help him and that's where Raila comes in.”





“Raila joining the Government was always on the cards, the question was whether to do it mid-stream or wait until 2022.”





