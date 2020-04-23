_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 23, 2020- Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has shared a report from the National Treasury over how the government has spent Sh 40.3 billion in one month to fight COVID 19.





According to Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, the money comprised Sh33.4 billion under recurrent budget and Sh 6.9 billion under development budget.





On Thursday, Treasury shared on how it has disbursed the money in the last one month.





Surprisingly, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) has been allocated Sh 1.5 billion for anti-coronavirus operation - gathering intelligence to identify hotspots and track suspected cases and also monitoring movements of contacts of Covid-19 patients





Here is a table of how Treasury disbursed the billions as shared by lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi.







