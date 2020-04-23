_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, April 23, 2020- This video of a reckless idiot flirting with death while pulling outrageous stunts on a motorbike will drop your jaws.





In the heart-stopping video going viral on social media, the crazy guy is seen doing his thing in public as people watched.





However, he got carried away in the end and nearly crashed into a group of kids who were watching his madness.





The idiot did not even have any protective wear and it will be a miracle if he escaped unscathed.





Watch the video below.







