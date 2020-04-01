_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 - These Kenyan slay queens got a chance to represent the country on Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio show but they ended up embarrassing themselves badly.





Various entertainers world over have been hosting shows on Instagram live to bond with their fans as Coronavirus continues to cause havoc globally.





Yesterday, Canadian superstar, Tory Lanez, went live with his show dubbed Quarantine Radio show where he gave ladies from all over the world a chance to represent their country.





While ladies from other countries put on a great show, these Kenyan bimbos were a huge disappointment.









Watch the video of Kenyan babes embarrassing themselves and another video of a curvy lady showing them how it is done.







