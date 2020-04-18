_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 18, 2020

-An outspoken Tanzanian cleric who mocked Kenya and Rwanda for closing churches has been forced to bury his head in the sand after Tanzania recorded 53 new COVID 19 cases on Friday.





In his weekly sermon, a couple of days ago, Pastor Josephat Gwajima noted that the spike in the two countries was due to the nations enforcing strict rules to battle COVID-19 which included banning church gatherings.





"Rwanda closed and made it illegal to go to churches but we now have 83 cases in Rwanda,”





"Corona decided to act on them because they were not going to church. Kenya also closed its churches but has 113 cases with three already dead," the pastor said.





The cleric also made baseless claims that Kenya had no patients who had recovered from the deadly virus while by the time the country's cases were hitting 110, two recoveries had been recorded.





They are being tested but there are no healings there because they are not going to church, what stupidity is that? Here in Tanzania, we have had only 20 cases and the only victim died because he had other complications."





But on Friday, the pastor was forced to swallow his own words after mocking the two countries following Tanzania recording 53 new positive cases.



