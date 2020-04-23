_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, April 23, 2020- The shocking racism experienced by black Africans in China has caused outrage on social media.





The Chinese are openly discriminating against black Africans, for fear that they will spread the virus to them, although this virus originated in China and Africa is the least affected region, with most of its cases imported.





Meanwhile, Chinese nationals in African countries are living like Kings and Queens with some breaking the law with impunity.





However, it appears in South Africa that is not the case as this video attests.





These South African police officers are seen cracking down on Chinese nationals who are in the country illegally.





Shockingly, the Chinese had South African ID cards and they couldn’t explain how they acquired them.





Watch the video below.



