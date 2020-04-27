_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 27, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto shocked the nation yesterday after he defied President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive on public gathering and social distancing and held a church service inside his home.





This comes even as the Government continues to crackdown on those flouting its directives to curb the spread of Covid19.





In a post he shared on Facebook, the DP is seen relishing the moment in the company of six members of his closely-knit family.





The event took place at the Karen Chapel at his official residence in Nairobi County.









He disclosed that during the sermon, they prayed for various issues affecting the country including the pandemic as well as the health workers who are at the forefront fighting the outbreak.





"As we continue the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, we pray for those who have lost their loved ones and commit to God those that are infected.”





"We pray for our medical workers who are in the frontline in tackling the outbreak."





" We have faith that we will win this battle soon and our country will return to normalcy," stated the DP.





In the photos, different members take turns at the podium to deliver the sermon.















The event was attended by the DP, his wife, Rachel Ruto, and their children including Nick Ruto.





Ruto unveiled the spectacular church in his residence in August 2019 in a ceremony that was attended by Reverend Teresa Wairimu, Bishop Mark Kariuki, KFCB CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri and Joe Ageyo among others.



