Friday April 10, 2020 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has taken a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto noting that the DP should start donating his billions to the poor now that churches are closed.





This came only a day after Raila, his wife Ida Odinga among other sponsors donated a consignment worth Sh15 million, which included food, sanitizers, soap, oil and water, through the National Government, to Kibra residents to cushion them from the shocks of COVID-19.





"We have been seeing many every weekend going to church, on Saturday they are in church, on Sunday they are in church giving donations.”





"Because now there is no church, the money that they were taking to church, they should now use that money to help the people.”





"Not just sitting in your house and sleeping and waiting for everything to clear then you start giving donations to the church again.”





"I would like to see them helping the people, even if you are not going there physically, but you are giving a little,” stated Raila during an interview.





The former Prime Minister added that the donation that he gave to the people of Kibra was as a result of him talking to his friends to donate.





He noted that he would call upon his friends again to help various slums in Nairobi and a number of towns in the country.





Ruto has received criticism from a section of leaders for giving donations to churches around the country.





Yesterday, the DP disappointed many Kenyans after he failed to donate to help alleviate the suffering of Kenyans during his address to the nation.



