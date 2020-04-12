_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 12, 2020 - Almost a month into the fight against the lethal Coronavirus, politicians seem to be back at it, with ODM Leader Raila Odinga affirming that the BBI reggae never stopped and Deputy Pres ident William Ruto rejecting changes in the structural leadership of the Jubilee Party.





Speaking during an interview on Friday, Raila dismissed reports that Coronavirus pandemic had stopped the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





He told Kenyans to prepare for a referendum once the Coronavirus pandemic had been managed.





“If the referee blows the whistle for half time during a football match for players to go and rest, do you say the match is over?” Raila posed.





Further, he took a shot at the DP for not donating food to vulnerable Kenyans.





Raila noted that since churches had not been in service for a period of time, it was time for the DP to donate in churches.





"We have been seeing many every weekend going to church, on Saturday they are in church, on Sunday they are in church giving donations.”





“Because now there is no church, the money that they were taking to church, they should now use that money to help the people.”





"Not just sitting in your house and sleeping and waiting for everything to clear then you start giving donations to the church again.”





“I would like to see them helping the people, even if you are not going there physically, but you are giving a little," he stated.





On the other hand, the DP resurfaced with an address to the nation on Thursday, April 9.

He has since the ban on public gatherings maintained silence as Kenyans battled the Covid-19 disease.





While Kenyans were expecting new information on how to fight the spread against covid-19, the DP repeated what had already been said either by the president or Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.





A day later, structural changes were made in Jubilee party, something that the DP termed as fraudulent.





According to political analyst Herman Manyora, it was very difficult for politicians not to do what they do best.





"The coronavirus pandemic threw everyone aback and common decency required that we keep away from politics a bit, but to tell politicians to keep from what they do would be a little difficult.





"So when the small opening presented itself when Raila managed to rally people to donate, that gave him an entry point into politics and you can see immediately after that, the press was after him," Manyora stated.





"So politicians created the opportunity to be heard, Raila created it through the donations while Ruto created it through the press conference," he concluded.





The Kenyan DAILY POST