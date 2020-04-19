_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 19, 2020 - Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Susan Mochache has revealed that the government spends over Ksh1 million to treat Covid-19 patients with a large part of the sum being used on PPEs.





Nurses have to fully protect themselves when taking care of Covid-19 patients with some of the equipment including, gloves, facemask, face shields, boots and an overall.





The PPEs have to be discarded each time a doctor or a nurse have attended to a single patient which can be more than once in a day.





Mochache recently revealed how much patients use on PPEs, "To kit a health worker it costs us about Ksh15,000 to Ksh20,000.





"Remember that in just one day a Covid-19 patient requires about five different workers around them wearing the kit so we are looking at an average spend of Ksh50,000 sometimes up to Ksh100,000 to take care of one patient.”





“Do the math and that patient will be in the hospital for an average of say 20 days,” she said.

The estimation excludes the amount spent on medication and food given to every patient that is normally tended to using supportive treatment.





Mochache added that the government has already forked spent quite a tidy sum on PPEs.





"The government has spent 1billion so far to just make sure that we have been able to provide PPEs in the counties where Covid-19 has emerged.”





"Remember at every county we have already provided a minimal amount of PPEs.”





“If you understand the PPE, it is really the whole gearing of a health worker so it means the overall, the goggles, sterilised gloves,” Mochache stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST