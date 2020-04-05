_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 5, 2020 - A man has narrated his experience of being arrested and forcefully taken into quarantine at midnight over suspicion of coming in contact with a positive Covid-19 patient.





According to reports, the man was preparing to go to sleep at around 11 p.m. when police sirens showed up at his estate.





The man disclosed that the officers did not let him speak over experiencing any covid-19 related symptoms but only informed him that he had contacted another patient on March 6, roughly four weeks had passed by since.





He was bundled into a bus with other people and were taken to a school where they were given bed sheets as they awaited further instructions.





“What we are wondering is, isn’t four weeks a little too late to pick up someone?

“And when they present in such an aggressive manner, how do they expect people to respond?” questioned the man.





“This was like a kidnapping as he was forcefully put into a bus with other traced contacts and driven to a quarantine destination,” one of the man's friends stated.





An earlier report had indicated that the Ministry of Health was experiencing difficulty in tracing some 600 contacts who had interacted with over 120 people who had tested positive for the virus in Kenya.





In an address on Saturday, April 4, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe noted that the country was experiencing increased Covid-19 cases largely because of some Kenyans who ignore government warning on safety measures.



