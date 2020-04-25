_________________________________________________________________________
Saturday, April 25, 2020-In a bid to keep the deadly Coronavirus at bay, Shoe Shine guys in Eldoret have come up with this innovation.
From photos doing rounds on social media, the shoe shine guys have fixed a transparent plastic barrier on their polishing stations that protects them from coming into direct contact with clients.
Talk about ‘social distancing’ at its best.
See the photo below
