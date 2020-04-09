_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 9, 2020-

In a bid to keep the deadly Coronavirus at bay, Ugandan Boda Boda riders have come with this innovation.





From photos doing rounds on social media, the riders have fixed a plastic barrier on their motorbikes to prevent them from coming into contact with passengers.





This is an awesome innovation that all operators should emulate even in Kenya.





See the photo below.



