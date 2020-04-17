_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 17, 2020-

Kenyans quarantined at a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) have accused the government of taking advantage of the COVID-19 to milk them dry.





We have established that some people are still held in the quarantine center despite testing negative and completing the mandatory two weeks period.





This is after the government changed tune and asked them to pay for the duration they have been quarantined.





Initially, the government had stated that only those who chose to be quarantined in hotels were required to pay while those in government facilities will not incur any cost.





“ KMTC was offered by the government and everything was offered by the government.





“We were also told that no payments to be done, now we are leaving our details for a bill that we aren't able to pay” A man stuck at the quarantine center intimated to us.





They are calling on the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to intervene so they can go home and meet their families.





Some have been in the quarantine facility for 20 days and cannot afford to pay the Sh2000 a day they are being asked to pay.





Kenya has so far confirmed 246 cases of COVID-19 11 deaths and 53 recoveries.





See the documents they are being forced to sign before they are allowed to leave.







