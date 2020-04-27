_________________________________________________________________________

-Deputy President William Ruto was angered by the decision by the government to repossess his 1600 acre piece of land in Ruai which he allegedly grabbed in 1995.





According to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, the land belonged to Nairobi Sewerage Company and was grabbed by Ruto and former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo.





Before the events that preceded demolitions, Ruto got the wind of government intentions and he made a frantic call to President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop repossession of his land.





According to sources, Uhuru assured him that the land will not be repossessed and told him not to worry.





However, the DP is said to have been shocked and even banged the table in protest when he saw tractors crushing down the perimeter wall and mean-looking GSU officers evicting Chinese property developers who are already on-site to begin constructions.





The turn of events is said to have left Dr. William Ruto a totally dejected man and he even urged his lawyers not to sue the government over the move.



