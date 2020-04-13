_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 13, 2020 - Outspoken Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is benefitting handsomely even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the country.





Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ngunyi noted that if it were not for the pandemic, Ruto would be dealing with the second impeachment reading.





He also pointed out that both President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto were beneficiaries in this pandemic but noted significantly that judging by what the DP had been subjected before the Coronavirus pandemic, he has been struggling to prove himself.





"You know, if Covid-19 had not shown up in town, we would be doing the second reading of Ruto's impeachment in Parliament.”





“Ruto would be almost finished but Covid-19 came in and stopped reggae.”





"Maybe it didn't stop reggae, it paused reggae because it is now playing in the underground.”





“In my view, Ruto is a beneficiary but the biggest beneficiary is Uhuru Kenyatta," stated Ngunyi.





As for Uhuru, Ngunyi noted that the pandemic had given him ample time to engineer deals underground without the full glare of the nation.





"Uhuru because behind the lockdown state, we have absolutely no idea what he is doing.”





“And you see the jubilee changes that are happening, we don't know what else he is doing.”





"Something Winston Churchill taught us is, never waste a disaster and I think Uhuru is taking advantage of this disaster and he is going to exploit it completely," he added.





Before the virus broke out, Ruto was facing imminent impeachment over gross misconduct ranging from corruption to murder.



