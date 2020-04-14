_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 14, 2020- During his recent announcement, President John Magufuli of Tanzania stated that his government wouldn't close down churches because of COVID 19.





Instead, the no nonsense Head of State termed worship centers as places where people could seek healing.





Despite the disease claiming over 100,000 lives, Magufuli called upon Tanzanian citizens not to be afraid of praising and seeking God's face in places of worship.





Now Tanzania, which is the most populous country in East Africa, is battling a fierce war with an invisible deadly disease.





The dreaded disease, with its epicenter in Wuhan, China has landed in Dar es Salaam with a thud.





On Tuesday a video clip emerged of Tanzania Government officials collecting corpses along Nkurumah Street, Dar es Salaam.





Here is the bizarre video…















