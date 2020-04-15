_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 15, 2020-

Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has castigated United States President Donald Trump for stopping the funding of World Health Organisation (WHO).





On Tuesday, Trump said he is going to halt funding to the WHO because it has "failed in its basic duty" in its response to the coronavirus outbreak.





The US strongman accused the UN agency of mismanaging and covering up the spread of the virus after it emerged in China, and said it must be held accountable.





“I am directing my administration to halt funding while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus," Trump said.





But Wetangula said the decision by Trump to halt funding of WHO will affect poor Africans since they are biggest beneficiaries of UN agency funding.





“President Trump's cutting of American funding to WHO is an act of war against humanity. I hope its not because Tedros from Africa is heading the organization! The poor South, particularly Africa, will be the major casualty. Rethink your decision Mr President,” Wetangula wrote on his Twitter page.



