Monday April 20, 2020

-Fresh details have emerged on why Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) refused to treat renowned Swahili author Ken Walibora who died last weekend.





Walibora who was involved in an accident along Landhes Road, Nairobi died at KNH’s casualty after waiting for admission for 15 hours.





Preliminary investigations show that the prolific author lost a lot of blood and he died while waiting for treatment.





Details have emerged that KNH employees who work at the casualty demanded Sh 50,000 downpayment to treat the prolific author.





A source at the hospital, who requested anonymity, told a local journalist that KNH is run by cartels who always demand a ransom to treat or admit patients especially accident victims.





KNH Chief Executive Officer, Dr Evanson Kamuri, is the ring leader of cartels at the hospital.



