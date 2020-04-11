0
Our Client an Accounting & Audit firm is currently looking to hire a Secretary.
Responsibilities
  • Proactively supporting and providing secretarial and administrative support services
  • Support in setting up meetings and workshops venues, including drafting various documents, reports and minutes
  • Support the Administrator to ensure staff files and children files are well updated with relevant documents
  • Receive and review office communication
  • Data entry and spreadsheet management
  • Maintaining supplies as well as record keeping of stationery
  • The ideal candidate should be proficient in all Microsoft Office programs
  • Wide experience in administration, accounting and reception work in a high work pressure environment
Qualifications
  • Diploma in Secretarial Studies/Business Administration, public relations or typing
  • At least 3 years’ working experience in secretarial support
  • Must have working knowledge of advanced MS Excel functions
  • Computer literate, good typing & data entry skills
  • Excellent team player competencies, with highly developed communication and interpersonal skills
How to Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
