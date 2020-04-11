Our Client an Accounting & Audit firm is currently looking to hire a Secretary .

Responsibilities

Proactively supporting and providing secretarial and administrative support services

Support in setting up meetings and workshops venues, including drafting various documents, reports and minutes

Support the Administrator to ensure staff files and children files are well updated with relevant documents

Receive and review office communication

Data entry and spreadsheet management

Maintaining supplies as well as record keeping of stationery

The ideal candidate should be proficient in all Microsoft Office programs