Our Client an Accounting & Audit firm is currently looking to hire a Secretary.
Responsibilities
- Proactively
supporting and providing secretarial and administrative support services
- Support
in setting up meetings and workshops venues, including drafting various
documents, reports and minutes
- Support
the Administrator to ensure staff files and children files are well
updated with relevant documents
- Receive
and review office communication
- Data
entry and spreadsheet management
- Maintaining
supplies as well as record keeping of stationery
- The
ideal candidate should be proficient in all Microsoft Office programs
- Wide
experience in administration, accounting and reception work in a high work
pressure environment
Qualifications
- Diploma
in Secretarial Studies/Business Administration, public relations or typing
- At
least 3 years’ working experience in secretarial support
- Must have
working knowledge of advanced MS Excel functions
- Computer
literate, good typing & data entry skills
- Excellent
team player competencies, with highly developed communication and
interpersonal skills
How to Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
