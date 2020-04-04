_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 4, 2020- Several people have escaped death by a whisker after a truck rammed into several cars along Mbagathi Road due to break failure.





The freak accident happened after truck driver lost control and hit over 8 cars causing a massive traffic jam along the busy road.





From the video taken at the scene, people are seen jumping out of the vehicles some of which were thrown into a ditch.





Fortunately, no fatalities were reported but some vehicles were damaged extensively.





See the photos and video below.











