Thursday, April 2, 2020

- Ganze MP Teddy Mwabire was on Tuesday rushed to hospital after developing signs consistent with the COVID-19.





The legislator had been on self-quarantine at his home after he came into contact with Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi during the March 9 burial of Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori.





The Kilifi Deputy Governor is among the 81 Kenyans who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.





However, the MP says he is ok and revealed that he was tested for the Coronavirus but is yet to get results.





Taking to Facebook, he wrote: “Good morning great people of Ganze?





“I’m still very stable and with great hopes.





“I’m waiting for my results which will be due between 24 - 48 hours from yesterday evening.

"I’m in my house under self-quarantine but not admitted.





“I’m stable and there is no cause for alarm.





“Stay safe by adhering to the government's coronavirus guidelines.





“Sensitize those you can reach. Coronavirus is real,”





Early this week, over 50 MPs and Parliamentary staff who are thought to have interacted with Rabai MP Kamoti Mwamkale, who recently tested positive for the virus were advised to self-quarantine themselves.





The two-term MP is said to have contracted the disease from Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi.



