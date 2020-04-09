_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 9, 2020 - Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi has been freed from custody, following his arrest for intentionally spreading COVID-19 to the public.





Senior Resident Magistrate Ritah Amway who heard the case dismissed the prosecution's application that Saburi is held at the Manyani Maximum Security Prison for 14 days as the trial continued.





"The court cannot order confinement of the accused as it would be in contravention of the law," stated Amwayi.





Amwayi noted that the court could not find any justification to hold Saburi at the prison as the facilities were not adequate to serve as an isolation centre.





"The idea cannot be that people ill with infectious diseases should be held at prison facilities," stated Amwayi.





She highlighted that holding a suspected COVID-19 carrier at the facility would contribute to the spread of the virus and not its control.





“Prison facilities are not envisaged as places of isolation for the purpose of controlling infectious diseases and in this case COVID-19," stated the judge.





She noted that the prison setting would be unsuitable to curbing the spread of the virus and would actually place other inmates at higher risk of infection if a carrier was isolated on the premises.





"Isolation of COVID-19 cases poses a risk to other inmates as prisoners are crowded and the cells are not well-ventilated which poses a risk to other prisoners.”





“It is, therefore, my view that a prison cannot be used as an isolation centre for a person who is sick," elaborated Amwayi.



