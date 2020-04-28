_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - Celebrated Kenyan Boy Band Sauti Sol has hit out at a fan who has accused them of promoting incest in their hit song Suzanna.





The unidentified individual petitioned KFCB CEO, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua to have the song banned.





The disgruntled individual had argued that “Sauti Sol’s hit Suzanna alias Senje should be banned by Kenyans Film Classification Board. Senje is Luhya for aunt- sister of your father.





“How then can it be that a nephew and his aunt have a relationship?





“To fall in love with your father’s sister unheard of, incestuous, an abomination and illegal. Sauti Sol have lost the way on this one and should be punished.





“The song will corrupt the youth and should already be been proscribed. KFCB chairman Ezekiel Mutua should do the necessary”





However, Mutua rubbished the claims stating that his team gave the song a clean bill of health and rated it GE (General Exhibition) hence suitable for family viewing.





Reacting to the petition, Sauti Sol wrote on twitter:





“So someone sent a complaint to KFCB early today that Suzanna promotes incest.





"But why. Thank you Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS. Damn! These streets aren't safe 👀 😂😂😂 ”



