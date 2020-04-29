_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - Sexy songstress Sanaipei Tande has left men salivating after she flaunted her yummy thighs on Instagram.





In the photo, Sana, as she is commonly known, wore a sexy dress with a thigh-high slit that exposed acre of her succulent thighs.





While sharing the photo, she wrote: “It’s whatever”





This comes days after veteran radio host, Maina Kageni, confessed that he has a crush on the talented singer.





Maina, who once worked with Sanaipei on radio confessed that he would love the ‘Kwaheri’ singer to have his baby.





"Lemi say this here, we worked together on Kiss FM and I remember one day I made an indecent proposal."





"I remember telling Sana, I don’t want a relationship with you, but please have a baby for me."





"When I made that joke I was serious but she used to joke around it."





"Oooh Sanaipei aliundwa on a Sunday.” Maina said during a Q&A session on You Tube.





See the photo below.



