Wednesday April 15, 2020 -Safaricom PLC has joined other corporate organizations in donating money to help in fighting Novel Coronavirus popularly known as COVID-19.





Making the announcement on Wednesday, the giant telco donated Sh200 million towards providing food and nutrition to Kenyans in need during the Covid-19 pandemic period.





This financial commitment adds to Safaricom’s ongoing initiative under the “Bonga for Good” programme that is enabling customers to redeem Safaricom Bonga Points to pay for essential goods and donate their points to those in need as a show of goodwill during this period.





Safaricom says that under the initiative, Kenyans are redeeming an average of 20 million points a day.





The firm concluded by saying it will use Sh 5.5 billion to cushion Kenyans from the effects of the global pandemic that has already killed over 120,000 and infected 2 million people worldwide.





In Kenya COVID 19 has claimed lives of 10 people and infected 225.



