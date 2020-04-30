_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, April 30, 2020 - An engineer with giant telco Safaricom died on Wednesday night after the vehicle he was driving plunged into Kotoruk River on the Makutano-Kapkoris Road in Kapenguria Town, West Pokot County.





The body of the engineer who has been identified as Sammy Ruto was discovered on Thursday morning 200 metres from the spot his wrecked Subaru Forester was found.





Reports indicate that the deceased was on his way to Makutano Township from Kapkoris, when the incident happened at 9:30pm.









“The vehicle, a Subaru Forester of registration plate KCM 290L, careened off the road, and plunged into the river.





“It was, thereafter, swept 200 meters from the bridge,” said Kapenguria OCPD, Julius Kyumbule.





“We suspect the victim pushed the car door open, and got out of the vehicle in an attempt to save his life.





“He was, however, overpowered by the raging waters, which swept him several meters from the car.





“He, most likely, died from drowning,” the police boss added.





However, it remains unclear where the deceased was coming from at 9:30pm, two-and-a-half hours past the curfew cut-off time of 7pm.





His body was taken to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital morgue.





He is survived by a wife and three children.





See photos below.



