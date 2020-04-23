_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, April 23, 2020

-A 4th year student from Meru University died on the spot after he was shot by thugs in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate.





The 24 year old had gone to buy medicine for his sick mother in a nearby medical facility when armed thugs stormed in.





He was shot dead after he recognized one of the thugs and called out his name.





Some criminals have been taking advantage of the partial lockdown and targeting essential businesses that are still open after the curfew.





See photos from the scene of the crime.



Rip young man.



