Monday April 20, 2020 - The family of a politician in Kirinyaga County is mourning the sudden death of their loved one after a horrific experience.





The former Kanu county treasurer Waweru Gachibiri died painfully after vomiting blood.





Confirming the incident, Gachibiri's nephew Moses Kurima noted that the politician had been invited by a neighbour for a drink on Saturday afternoon, an indulgence they engaged in till around 6:30 p.m. in the evening.





When he returned to his home, he complained of severe stomach pain and started vomiting blood and that was when he was taken to the Kerugoya Referral Hospital.





He was pronounced dead on arrival and they noted that his stomach was swollen.





“We suspect something went wrong during merry-making.”





“We have already reported the matter to the police,” stated the nephew.





Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri, as well as the family of the late politician, ordered an investigation to be carried out into the death to ascertain its cause.





Ndambiri further noted that the late was a key political player and that he had proposed Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for the gubernatorial job.





Kirinyaga Kanu chairman, John Ngure Kathungu, noted that the politician had played an important role in the formation of President Uhuru Kenyatta's defunct political party, The National Alliance (TNA).





“Muratina is a good drink but we suspect Gachibiri’s drink was laced with something else and that is why he vomited blood,” he stated.





The body of the deceased was transferred to Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary.



