Sunday April 19, 2020 - Residents of Lakeview Ward in Naivasha woke up today to the sad news of the untimely demise of area MCA Karanja Mburu.





Mburu is said to have been involved in a grisly road accident at Gilgil on Sunday morning.

His vehicle reportedly hit a tree at Viewpoint area near Gilgil Diatomite Industries along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.





The MCA's body was moved to Umash Funeral Home in Nakuru.













Mburu posted his last message on Facebook on Friday, April 18, at 8:29 am, where he urged Kenyans to never under-estimate their efforts.





"Never under-estimate your effort, no matter how little.”





“Every effort, little or great is a step closer towards the actualisation of your dreams. Asante," he wrote on Facebook.





More to follow…





The Kenyan DAILY POST